FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex ends higher; 10-year bonds slide
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Nepal to elect new parliament after years of instability
South Asia
Nepal to elect new parliament after years of instability
Venezuela's Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
World
Venezuela's Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 24, 2017 / 6:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends higher; 10-year bonds slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares ended higher for a seventh straight session on Friday as IT firms gained, while bonds slid on market talk of a potential sovereign ratings upgrade by Standard & Poor‘s.

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.27 percent at 33,679.24. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.40 percent higher at 10,389.7.

The last time the NSE index rallied for seven straight sessions was between June 12 and June 23, 2015. Both the indexes are up over 1 percent each for the week.

The benchmark 10-year bond fell, with yield rising as high as 7.04 percent.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.