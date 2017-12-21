Sensex, Nifty edge down after record highs

(Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at the close on Thursday after they hit record highs in the previous session, with investors booking profits in recent outperformers such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The BSE Sensex fell 0.06 percent to 33,756.28, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.04 percent lower at 10,440.30.

Shares of the automaker, which rose more than 9 percent over the previous five sessions, closed 3.7 percent lower.