Sensex, Nifty edge down after record highs
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
December 21, 2017 / 10:26 AM / in 5 days

Sensex, Nifty edge down after record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at the close on Thursday after they hit record highs in the previous session, with investors booking profits in recent outperformers such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

FILE PHOTO: A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The BSE Sensex fell 0.06 percent to 33,756.28, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.04 percent lower at 10,440.30.

Shares of the automaker, which rose more than 9 percent over the previous five sessions, closed 3.7 percent lower.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
