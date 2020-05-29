Money News
May 29, 2020 / 4:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone jumps

1 Min Read

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday after two days of strong gains as markets awaited the release of March-quarter GDP figures later in the day, while U.S.-China tensions further dampened sentiment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand and private investment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76% at 9,418.30 by 0350, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.86% to 31,924.13. The Nifty 50 had gained 5.1% over the past sessions led by a rally in beaten-down banking stocks.

Shares in Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 9.5% after a report that Google was eyeing a stake in the telecom firm.

IT services firm Wipro Ltd’s shares were up about 1% after it named a new chief executive officer and managing director. The broader Nifty IT index was down 1.3%.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below