(Reuters) - Indian shares marked record closing highs on Friday, posting their fifth consecutive weekly gain, as financials and metal stocks rose tracking global markets on strong economic data.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.54 percent at 34,153.85, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.51 percent higher at 10,558.85.

Both indexes gained nearly 0.3 percent on week.