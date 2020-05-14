Sensex, Nifty slide after initial stimulus fails to excite

A security official scans a visitor with an infrared thermometer to check his temperature as a precautionary measure against coronavirus outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday after the government’s stimulus package for small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic was poorly received by investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.45% to 9247.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 1.51% lower at 31,522.01.

India’s government said on Wednesday it would offer nearly $60 billion of loan guarantees for small businesses, shadow banks and power companies, as part of a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) fiscal and monetary package.

Other Asian stock markets also fell as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour warning from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.