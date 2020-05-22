Sensex, Nifty slip after surprise RBI rate cut; Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, led by banking stocks, after the country’s central bank cut its policy rate and extended a moratorium period for bank borrowers, while escalating U.S.-China tensions also hurt sentiment.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a surprise move, slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year and extended a moratorium for borrowers from banks and finance companies on loan repayments by a further three months to Aug. 31.

The moves, targeted at containing the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, were largely along expected lines, economists said.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.02% at 9,013.85 by 0515 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.04 at 30,611.80.

The Nifty banking index, one of the worst performing sectors this year, fell 2.4%. The top six drags on the Nifty 50 were banks or finance companies, with HDFC Bank Ltd falling 1.8%.

India’s banks, already saddled with more than $100 billion of soured loans, are expected to face a fresh bout of bad debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic as businesses default.

Meanwhile, renewed U.S.-China tensions raised doubts about the trade deal reached early this year between the world’s two largest economies, dragging most Asian markets lower.

President Donald Trump said the United States would react strongly if China imposes national security laws for Hong Kong in response to last year’s often violent pro-democracy protests.

In India, the Nifty metals index fell 2.11%. Metals and mining stocks have been particularly sensitive to news around U.S.-China tensions as China is one of the world’s largest metal producers.