May 22, 2020 / 4:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty slip as U.S.-China tensions weigh; all eyes on RBI

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares tracked world markets lower on Friday, led by metals and mining stocks, as new U.S.-China tensions raised doubts about a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

In India, investors will focus on a press briefing by the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) scheduled for 1000 local time (0430 GMT), his third such address to the media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank governor could announce an extension of a three-month moratorium for borrowers from banks and finance companies, and more liquidity measures, according to local media reports.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.25% at 9,084.05 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.13% at 30,890.30.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

