Financials push Sensex higher; Turkey concerns ebb

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday on strength in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank and Yes Bank, and as market uncertainty following a slump in the Turkish lira receded.
Energy stocks also bolstered the index, with Reliance Industries up 1.8 percent after two days of losses.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose more than 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter profit that beat estimates on higher sales in the U.S.
The BSE Sensex closed 0.55 percent up at 37,852.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7 percent higher at 11,435.1.
Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair