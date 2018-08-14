Financials push Sensex higher; Turkey concerns ebb

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday on strength in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank and Yes Bank, and as market uncertainty following a slump in the Turkish lira receded.

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Energy stocks also bolstered the index, with Reliance Industries up 1.8 percent after two days of losses.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose more than 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter profit that beat estimates on higher sales in the U.S.

The BSE Sensex closed 0.55 percent up at 37,852.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7 percent higher at 11,435.1.

Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files