A man speaks on his mobile phone past a new brand identity for Nifty Indices inside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The broader NSE Nifty .NSEI ended 0.01% higher at 11,582.60 on Friday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN closed up 0.1% at 39,058.06. For the week, both NSE and BSE closed over half a percent lower.