People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - India’s currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.04% higher at 11,913.45 on Monday, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.05% at 40,345.08.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 6.77%, while the rupee settled at 71.46 to the dollar.