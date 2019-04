A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - India’s financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday. Markets will resume on Monday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.34 percent at 39,140.28 on Thursday. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.29 percent lower at 11,752.80.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.56 percent on Thursday, while the Indian rupee settled at 69.34 to the dollar.