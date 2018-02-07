Indian shares edge higher, bonds flat ahead of RBI decision

* NSE index up 0.2 pct, BSE index firms 0.09 pct

* Asian shares tentatively recover from slide

* Bonds flat; rupee slightly stronger

* All eyes on RBI; repo rate seen on hold

By Tanvi Mehta

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, after sliding for six consecutive sessions, as Asian markets tentatively recovered, although caution remained ahead of the central bank’s policy decision later in the day.

Broader Asian shares trimmed some of their earlier gains as investors were unnerved by a drop in U.S. stock futures, amid lingering anxiety following steep losses in global equities over the past few days.

Investors were wary of bets ahead the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision later in the day. Analysts expect the central bank to keep its repo rate on hold, but toughen its warnings against inflation.

The broader NSE index was up 0.2 percent at 10,518.65 as of 0554 GMT, after earlier rising as much as 1.1 percent.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was flat at 7.57 percent, while the rupee was slightly stronger at 64.15 per dollar from its 64.25 close.

“The policy meet is another brick in the wall as all major factors are global currently,” said Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking.

“The volatility and uncertainty is going to continue for some time.”

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index was 0.09 percent higher at 34,227.43.

Nifty Realty Index rose as much as 2.8 percent, after declining nearly 2 percent in the previous session.

Shares of sugar manufacturers rose after an increase in the import duty on sugar to 100 percent from 50 percent. Ugar Sugar Works Ltd was up 3.5 percent, while Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)