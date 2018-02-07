FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 10:19 AM / in a day

Indian shares end lower after RBI policy meet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday in their seventh consecutive sessions of losses, after the central bank said it would closely monitor accelerating inflation and kept its main repo rate on hold while retaining its “neutral” stance.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.33 percent at 34,082.71, its lowest close since January 4.

The broader NSE index ended 0.21 percent lower at 10,476.7, its lowest close since January 3.

For midday report click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.