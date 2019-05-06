Indian shares end lower as Trump's threat rekindles trade tensions

A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended in the red on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods this week, rattling global markets.

Equity markets, which had been largely expecting a trade accord, fell sharply across export-reliant Asia as further talks were thrown into doubt.The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.97 percent lower at 11,598.25, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.93 percent at 38,600.34.

Both indexes ended lower for a fourth straight session on Monday.

Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd was among the top loser on the indexes, ending over 5 percent lower.