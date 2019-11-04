Indian shares extend rally, Sensex hits record peak

(Reuters) - Indian shares jumped on Monday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, boosted by the government’s plan to offer more capital to finance the country’s infrastructure needs and reports of further tax reforms.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen under a bull statue at the entrance of their building in Mumbai, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI was up 0.56% at 11,957.80, as of 0415 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN was up 0.52% at a record high of 40,375.59.

Modi said India is committed to improving its tax regime, according to media reports on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement on the India-U.S. Economic and Financial Partnership, both countries said they are working to draw more private sector capital to boost the Asian nation’s infrastructure.

Sentiment was also supported by increasing optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal, which drove broader Asian peers to more than 14-week highs, with Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rising 1%.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) were among the top two gainers on the local indexes, climbing as much as 4.15% in its sharpest intraday gain in more than five weeks.

This pushed the Nifty Metals index .NIFTYMET nearly 3% up to its highest in over three months.

The Nifty PSU Bank index .NIFTYPSU, which tracks the country’s state-run lenders, rose as much as 1.32%, on track for its seventh straight session of gains, with shares of Central Bank of India (CBI.NS) rising over 4%.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT inched higher, with shares of software services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) adding 1.29%.

Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VODA.NS) rose as much as 10.47%.

Shares of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC.NS) rose as much as 0.82%, while Bharat Electronics (BAJE.NS) rose as much as 0.7%. Both companies are due to post quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, private lender Yes Bank (YESB.NS) climbed 3% after reversing early losses of up to 15%.. The lender posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, as asset quality worsened and provisions swelled.