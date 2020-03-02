Indian shares give up gains after new cases of coronavirus

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early gains on Monday after the country reported two new cases of coronavirus, with financials bearing the brunt of the losses.

One case was detected in the capital New Delhi, while the other was in the southern state of Telangana, the government said in a statement.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI slipped 0.47% to 11,152.65 by 0940 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN fell 0.23% to 38,254.03.