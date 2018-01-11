Indian shares mark record closing highs

REUTERS - Indian shares ended at record closing levels on Thursday, riding on gains in IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd and financials led by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE index closed 0.18 percent higher at 10,651.20, after rising as much as 0.3 percent to a record of 10,664.60 during the session.

The benchmark BSE index finished 0.2 percent higher at 34,503.49.

Infosys Ltd closed 2.3 percent higher, while Housing Development Finance Corporation ended up 0.9 percent.