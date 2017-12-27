FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares retreat from record highs
December 27, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 days ago

Indian shares retreat from record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, retreating from record highs hit earlier in the session, after business news channel ET Now said the government could borrow more than what it has currently budgeted for the remainder of the fiscal year ending March.

The BSE index dropped 0.29 percent to close at 33,911.81 after earlier rising as much as 0.37 percent to a record high of 34,137.97.

The broader NSE index ended 0.39 percent lower at 10,490.75 after earlier climbing as much as 0.20 percent to an all-time high of 10,552.40.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

