Indian shares rise to record closing highs; Sensex posts 5th weekly gain

REUTERS - Indian shares rose to record closing highs on Friday, with the benchmark BSE index posting its fifth consecutive weekly gain, as lenders and blue chips extended recent gains on hopes about an improving economy and better corporate earnings.

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files

The Sensex closed up 0.33 percent at 33,685.56, posting a 1.6 percent weekly gain.

The Nifty ended 0.28 percent higher at 10,452.50, rising 1.3 percent for the week to mark its fourth weekly gain in five.