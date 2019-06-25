Indian shares snap two-day losing streak; Reliance Industries top boost

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two-day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd and steel stocks such as JSW Steel Ltd.

The shares dilly-dallied between lows and highs during the day as investors took caution ahead of the release of the new federal budget due next week and the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.83% at 11,796.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.8% higher at 39,434.94.

Reliance Industries ended 2.7% higher, while JSW Steel added 3.6%.