Nifty closes little changed; IT stocks drag

(Reuters) - The broader NSE Nifty closed little changed on Tuesday with losses in IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services offsetting gains in financials such as Axis Bank Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The NSE index ended almost flat at 10,426.85, while the benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 0.18 percent to 33,856.78.

Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Shares in Tata Consultancy Services fell 5.4 percent. Parent Tata Sons raised 90 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) from an enlarged block of shares in flagship TCS, IFR reported, citing people with knowledge of the sale.

Axis Bank closed 2.4 percent higher.

($1 = 64.8550 Indian rupees)