FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
January 23, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Nifty closes above 11,000 mark, Sensex ends above 36,000 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended above the 11,000 mark and the BSE Sensex closed above the 36,000 level for the first time on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund said India would regain the title as the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2018-19.

The broader Nifty closed up 1.07 percent at 11,083.70, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.96 percent higher at 36,139.98.

Both indexes posted record closing highs for the fifth straight session as strong earnings results buoyed investor sentiment.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.