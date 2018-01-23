Nifty closes above 11,000 mark, Sensex ends above 36,000 level

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended above the 11,000 mark and the BSE Sensex closed above the 36,000 level for the first time on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund said India would regain the title as the world’s fastest growing major economy in 2018-19.

The broader Nifty closed up 1.07 percent at 11,083.70, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.96 percent higher at 36,139.98.

Both indexes posted record closing highs for the fifth straight session as strong earnings results buoyed investor sentiment.