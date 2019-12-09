Nifty edge higher on auto, metal stocks strength

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, as gains in auto and metal stocks offset losses in information technology and consumer sectors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 0.13% higher at 11,936.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed up 0.1% at 40,487.43.

Auto stocks led gains as the sector’s main sub-index .NIFTYAUTO closed up 0.73%. Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) gained 1.82% as the company announced higher production for November last week.

The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET rose 0.63% and was also among the top gainers among sectors.

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT and the Nifty fast-moving consumer goods index .NIFTYFMCG fell 0.87% and 0.53%, respectively to end as the day’s biggest laggards.

State-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) rose 2.2%, while India’s second-most valuable company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) dropped nearly 3%.