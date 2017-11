REUTERS - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Wednesday, powered by gains in financials such as ICICI Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp, while a rally in broader Asia lifted the sentiment.

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

The Sensex rose 1.17 percent to 33,600.27. The Nifty, breaching the 10,400 level for the first time ever, ended 1.02 percent higher at 10,440.50.