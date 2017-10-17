Nifty ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall

REUTERS - The Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.
The Nifty closed up 0.04 percent at a record closing high of 10,234.45. The benchmark Sensex snapped a three-day rally to end down 0.08 percent at 32,609.16.
Axis Bank fell 1.7 percent while Wipro declined 0.2 percent.
Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair