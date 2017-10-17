Nifty ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall

REUTERS - The Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

The Nifty closed up 0.04 percent at a record closing high of 10,234.45. The benchmark Sensex snapped a three-day rally to end down 0.08 percent at 32,609.16.

Axis Bank fell 1.7 percent while Wipro declined 0.2 percent.