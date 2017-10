REUTERS - The Nifty gained for a second straight session on Friday as sentiment improved after the government stuck to its budgeted market borrowing for the year, easing concerns New Delhi would widen its fiscal deficit target.

The Sensex ended little changed at 31,283.72, but dropped 1.4 percent for the month.

The Nifty rose 0.2 percent to 9,788.60, but gave up 1.3 percent this month.