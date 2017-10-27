Nifty ends lower; Yes Bank drags

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of consecutive gains, as disappointing corporate earnings by Yes Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp weighed, with investors continuing to book profits in recent outperformers.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.03 percent higher at 33,157.22, but still posted a record closing high. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.20 percent lower at 10,323.05, but rose 1.7 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gain in two.