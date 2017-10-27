FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty ends lower; Yes Bank drags
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 27, 2017 / 6:39 AM / in a day

Nifty ends lower; Yes Bank drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of consecutive gains, as disappointing corporate earnings by Yes Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp weighed, with investors continuing to book profits in recent outperformers.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.03 percent higher at 33,157.22, but still posted a record closing high. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.20 percent lower at 10,323.05, but rose 1.7 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gain in two.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.