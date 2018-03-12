FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 6:58 AM / in 2 hours

Nifty, Sensex close about 2 percent higher; inflation data awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, in line with a global rally after the latest U.S. jobs report assuaged fears around inflation and faster rate hikes, while investors back home awaited inflation numbers due later in the day.

An elevator travels next to electronic boards displaying stock figures at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.9 percent higher at 10,421.40, while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 1.83 percent at 33,917.94.

The Nifty climbed as much as 2 percent in its biggest intraday percentage rise since March 14, 2017.

All but three stocks closed lower on the Nifty 50 index, with Bharti Airtel Ltd and ITC Ltd among the top percentage gainers. ITC ended up 4.2 percent, while Bharti Airtel closed 4.8 percent higher.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
