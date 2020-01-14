Nifty, Sensex close at record highs

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and marked record closing levels, with conglomerate ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) and motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) leading gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI ended 0.27% higher at 12,362.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN added 0.22% to close at 41,952.63.

Broader Asian shares touched fresh peaks on Tuesday amid signs of improving relations between the United States and China, as the two countries prepare to sign a preliminary trade deal on Wednesday.

In domestic markets, shares of ITC Ltd rose nearly 2% and were among the top gainers on both NSE and BSE, while Hero MotoCorp added 2.2%.

The Nifty Media index .NIFTYMED closed up 2.1%, with shares of TV18 Broadcast (TVEB.NS) surging over 16% after the company posted a strong set of quarterly numbers.

Among decliners, Yes Bank (YESB.NS) tumbled over 13% and IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) slipped 4.51%.