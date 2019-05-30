Nifty, Sensex close higher on derivatives expiry day; NTPC, Yes Bank rise

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, with NTPC Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd leading gains on the day of monthly derivatives contracts’ expiry.

During the session, the NSE Nifty climbed 1% as investors awaited announcement of a new cabinet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

Indian equities have witnessed a rally over Modi’s landslide victory in the general election last week. He will be sworn-in for a second term later this evening and is expected to announce names for key ministries.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.84% firmer at 39,831.97, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.71% higher at 11,945.90.

NTPC’s shares ended 3.32% up, while Yes Bank settled 2.34% higher.