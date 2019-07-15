Nifty, Sensex close higher on Infosys boost

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher on Monday, as IT giant Infosys Ltd surged to an all-time high on the back of strong quarterly results and a hike in revenue forecast.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.31% at 11,588.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.41% higher at 38,896.71.

Shares of Infosys climbed 7.2% to a record closing high on their best day in nearly four years, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd advanced 3.7% after Morgan Stanley double upgraded the stock.

Meanwhile, troubled property finance firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) sank 29.2% to its worst closing level in more than a decade, after it warned it may not survive as a going concern and reported a net loss of for the March quarter.

This was also DHFL’s worst day since Sept. 21, 2018, when concerns over about a credit crunch in Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and DHFL first sparked a sell-off in the share market.

DHFL’s rival Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, a component of the Nifty 50, fell 4.1% on Monday and checked the gains on the index.