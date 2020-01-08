Nifty, Sensex dive as crude jumps after Iran strike on U.S. forces

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stocks sank and the rupee weakened on Wednesday, as a retaliatory attack on U.S.-led forces by Iran spurred another crude rally, stoking fears of rising inflation at one of the world’s top oil importers.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016.REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Other Asian shares and U.S. Treasury yields also tumbled while gold shot higher after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel, in retaliation for the U.S. strike killing an Iranian commander last week.

India imports much of its crude from the Middle East, and its markets are sensitive to swings in prices, which have rallied this week on fears of a disruption to oil supplies.

“For the time being, the biggest risk factor for the Indian economy is the possible closure of Strait of Hormuz - where almost half of global oil supplies pass through,” said Arnob Biswas, head of FX Research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

“Higher oil prices may lead to headline CPI beyond 6.00% in the coming months,” he added in reference to the consumer price index.

Brent crude futures were up 95 cents at $69.22 a barrel, after earlier rising to $71.75, their highest since mid-September 2019.

In India, the NSE Nifty 50 index tracking blue-chip equities was down 0.86% at 11,948.85 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.75% to 40,564.72. The two indexes plunged nearly 2% on Monday after a spike in crude prices, and the Nifty saw its worst one-day drop in some four months.

Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd was the top decliner on the Nifty, falling 2.2% amid the rise in crude, which could hurt margins at refining companies.

The rupee was weaker by 0.27% at 71.9900 against the dollar after hitting its lowest since Nov. 14.

Growth in Asia’s third largest economy has already slowed to multi-year lows, and on Tuesday, India forecast 5% growth for the current financial year, the slowest pace in 11 years.

The projections will likely prompt finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to opt for extra fiscal stimulus when she presents the annual budget next month.