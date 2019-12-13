Nifty, Sensex edge higher as easing trade tension spur risk appetite

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, led by gains metal, banks and auto stocks, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased, boosting risk appetite.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.6% to 12,047.65 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.55% at 40,803.67.

Reuters reported that the United States has agreed to suspend some tariffs on Chinese goods and reduce others in return for Beijing’s pledge to hike purchases of U.S. farm products in 2020.

The rupee remained strong at 70.580, after hitting its highest since Sept. 30 to 70.510 earlier in the session.

The Nifty metals index and state-owned banks were the top gainers, rising 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively. The Nifty auto index rose 1.5%.

Miner Vedanta was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, rising 4%.

Back home, India’s retail price inflation in November jumped to a 40-month high amid a slowdown in growth in Asia’s third largest economy, prompting some economists to warn that the country could be entering into a stagflationary phase.