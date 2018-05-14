Nifty, Sensex end flat ahead of inflation data, state poll results

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Monday, ahead of the consumer price inflation data for April later in the day, with investors awaiting election results in the key southern state of Karnataka.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Exit polls on Saturday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could emerge as the leading party in the state, potentially boosting its chances in the general elections early next year.

Counting of votes will begin on Tuesday with the outcome expected later in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.06 percent higher at 35,556.71. The broader NSE Nifty ended flat at 10,806.6.

Nifty Pharma index recovered to close 0.19 percent higher following six straight sessions of declines.

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Kolkata February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files