Nifty, Sensex end flat in rangebound trade; auto stocks edge higher

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Monday with most blue-chip names trading in a close range, while beaten down automobile stocks such as Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) edged higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI ended 0.08% higher at 12,255.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed down 0.04% at 41,558.00.

With one trading session left in 2019, the Nifty is up 12.8% this year, while the Sensex had gained 15.2%.

Tata Motors rose 4.3%, while Mahindra and Mahindra gained 1.5%. Maruti Suzuki Ltd (MRTI.NS) added 1%.

The Nifty Auto index has fallen nearly 10% this year amid a sales slowdown in the industry.