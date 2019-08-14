Nifty, Sensex end higher after Trump delays China tariffs

Brokers react while trading during the presentation of the federal budget at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian stock indexes ended almost 1% higher on Wednesday, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports, bringing relief to markets across Asia.

The benchmark NSE Nifty ended 0.95% higher at 11,029.40, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.96% at 37,311.53.

Shares in Tata Steel Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Vedanta Ltd were among the top gainers on the NSE index, gaining amid a rise in commodity prices.

The Nifty metal index, which has slid nearly 24% since the beginning of the year, rose 2.3%.