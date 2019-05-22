Nifty, Sensex end higher ahead of election results

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by a gain in financials, as investor sentiment remained buoyant a day before the counting of votes in the general election which began on April 11.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.36% at 39,110.21. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.25% higher at 11,737.9.

Both indexes recorded a fourth gain in five sessions.

IndusInd Bank Ltd settled 4.9% higher after posting its quarterly results, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 3%.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp closed 9.8% lower after it stopped taking new deposits and blocked premature withdrawals following a credit rating downgrade.

Exit polls, which have a mixed record in predicting election results, projected a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.