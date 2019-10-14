Money News
October 14, 2019 / 4:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end higher ahead of inflation data; Infosys drops

1 Min Read

A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47.

Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it’s expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India’s target, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, auto stocks led gains, with the index rising 1.67% at close. Tata Motors closed up 5.03%.

DLF Ltd rose 6% and lifted the Nifty real estate index to end 1.92% higher.

Infosys Ltd was the top loser of the day, dropping 3.5%.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below