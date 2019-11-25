Nifty, Sensex end higher as metal stocks shine

A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, led by gains in metal stocks, as global equities rallied on hopes of progress in the U.S.-China trade discussions.

The Nifty ended up 1.34% at 12,073.75, while the Sensex index closed 1.31% higher at 40,889.23.

Metals led gains as the sector’s sub-index rose 3.21%, with heavyweight stocks such as Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel gaining between 3.5% and 4.9%.

Topping the gainers list, however, were Bharti Airtel Ltd gaining 8.13% and Bharti Infratel Ltd, up 7.37%.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd were the biggest laggards.