Nifty, Sensex end higher as Trump signals possible end to trade war

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a possible deal that could end the 15-month long trade war, cheering investors and whetting their risk appetite.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.15% higher at 11,571.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 1.03% at 38,989.74.

Trump said on Wednesday a deal to end the trade war could happen sooner than people think and that the Chinese were making big agricultural purchases from the United States, including beef and pork.

Metals and auto stocks led gains on the domestic indexes. The Nifty metals subindex was up 4.16% and the auto index closed 2.53% higher.

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd ended up 6.34% to top the NSE blue-chip gainers list.

Among losers, Yes Bank dropped 4.93%.