FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 27, 2018 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nifty, Sensex end higher; banks gain on cut in government borrowing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, with lenders such as State Bank of India among leading gainers, as a surprise cut in the government’s borrowing programme for the next fiscal year lifted sentiment.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.53 percent higher at 10,184.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.33 percent at 33,174.39.

The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 3 percent, with SBI closing 2.8 percent higher.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.