Nifty, Sensex end higher; banks gain on cut in government borrowing

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, with lenders such as State Bank of India among leading gainers, as a surprise cut in the government’s borrowing programme for the next fiscal year lifted sentiment.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.53 percent higher at 10,184.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.33 percent at 33,174.39.
The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 3 percent, with SBI closing 2.8 percent higher.
Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath