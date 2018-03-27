Nifty, Sensex end higher; banks gain on cut in government borrowing

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a second straight session on Tuesday, with lenders such as State Bank of India among leading gainers, as a surprise cut in the government’s borrowing programme for the next fiscal year lifted sentiment.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.53 percent higher at 10,184.15, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.33 percent at 33,174.39.

The Nifty PSU bank index climbed 3 percent, with SBI closing 2.8 percent higher.