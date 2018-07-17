FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018

Nifty, Sensex end higher; banks, oil companies lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two straight sessions of losses on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and oil companies including Hindustan Petroleum Ltd.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.65 percent higher at 11,008.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.54 percent to 36,519.96.

ICICI Bank ended 2.8 percent higher while Hindustan Petroleum finished 6.4 percent firmer.

However, consumer stocks ended lower, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd shedding nearly 4 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru Editing by Vyas Mohan

