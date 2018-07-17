Nifty, Sensex end higher; banks, oil companies lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two straight sessions of losses on Tuesday, helped by gains in financial stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd and oil companies including Hindustan Petroleum Ltd.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.65 percent higher at 11,008.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.54 percent to 36,519.96.

ICICI Bank ended 2.8 percent higher while Hindustan Petroleum finished 6.4 percent firmer.

However, consumer stocks ended lower, with Hindustan Unilever Ltd shedding nearly 4 percent.