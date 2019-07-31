Nifty, Sensex end higher, but July their worst month this year

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by public sector banks and metal stocks, but recorded their worst month this year in July as the results season that began earlier this month failed to cheer investors.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.29% at 11,118, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.22% higher at 37,481.12.

For July, the NSE Nifty was down 5.7%, its worst since September, while BSE Sensex fell 4.9% to an eight-month low.

Public sector banks and metals were top boosts, with their indexes rising 1.73% and 2.42%, respectively on Wednesday.

India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp ended up 3.9% after the company reported a better-than-expected profit for the June quarter.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises topped the Nifty losers list, falling 5.1% and dragging the Nifty media index by 2.9%.