Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT, auto stocks gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, after hitting fresh highs earlier in the day, helped by gains in information technology, auto and energy stocks.
The Nifty ended 0.31% higher at 12,259.70, while the Sensex gained 0.28% to close at 41,673.92.
The Nifty IT index climbed 0.7%, while the auto and energy index rose about 1%.
Yes Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, ending 6.5% higher.
Meanwhile, world stocks drifted down from the week’s record highs, while the crown gained as Sweden’s central bank became the first to raise interest rates from negative territory.
