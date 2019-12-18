Nifty, Sensex end higher; IT, metal stocks shine

Brokers react after seeing the election result at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, after hitting record highs earlier in the session, boosted by metal, auto and information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index .NSEI ended up 0.47% at 12,221.65, having touched an all-time high of 12,237.70 earlier in the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex index .BSESN rose 0.55% to 41,579.18, after hitting a record high of 41,614.77.

The Nifty IT index .NIFTYIT rose 0.47%. The Nifty metals index .NIFTYMET gained 0.8%, while the Nifty auto index .NIFTYAUTO rose 0.53%.

The biggest gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) gaining 3.59%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) up 2.51% and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) higher by 2.07%.