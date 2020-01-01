Nifty, Sensex end higher on day 1 of 2020; Adani Ports top gainer

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ushered in 2020 on a positive note and closed higher on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and information technology stocks.

On the first trading session of the year, the Nifty ended up 0.12% at 12,182.50, while the Sensex rose 0.15% to 41,314.93.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd was the top gainer in Nifty 50 index, rising 3.13%. The company will acquire 72% stake in Krishnapatnam Port, CNBC -TV18 reported.

Power Grid Corp, NTPC Ltd and Vedanta Ltd were other top gainers in Nifty 50 index, rising 1.4%-2.8%.

Titan Company Ltd was the top laggard on the Nifty 50 index, ending down 2.8%

On Tuesday, the Nifty and Sensex ended lower as investors booked profits. The Nifty clocked a 12% gain for 2019, while the Sensex advanced 14.4%. Both the indices recorded their fourth straight annual gain last year.