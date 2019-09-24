Money News
Nifty, Sensex end little changed, Reliance Industries gains

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Tuesday, as investors paused after a two-session rally and waited for further stimulus from the government to revive slowing growth.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.1% lower at 11,588.20, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended flat at 39,097.14.

Shares had rallied after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced corporate taxes to around 25% from 30% and scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies on Friday.

Reliance Industries, one of India’s most valuable companies, closed nearly 3.1% up and was the top boost to the markets on Tuesday.

IT stocks were also among the top gainers, with the Nifty IT index closing nearly 2% higher. Infosys ended 3.88% up, while Tata Consultancy Services finished 1.56% higher.

Meanwhile, India’s top lender by assets State Bank of India fell 4.06%, while JSW Steel dropped 4.19%.

