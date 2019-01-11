Nifty, Sensex end lower, all eyes on Infosys results

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

(Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower on Friday as disappointment over technology giant Tata Consultancy Services missing quarterly margin estimates weighed on the trading sentiment, while investors looked out for results from its rival Infosys Ltd for clarity.

The benchmark Sensex closed the session 0.27 percent lower at 36,009.84, while the broader Nifty ended down 0.25 percent at 10,794.95.

For the week, however, the Sensex rose 0.9 percent, while the Nifty gained 0.6 percent.

Shares of Infosys, scheduled to report quarterly earnings later in the day, closed the session 0.68 percent higher.