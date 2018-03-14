FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty, Sensex end lower as oil stocks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as oil stocks such as Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd fell after global crude prices firmed on strong Chinese factory data.

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.15 percent lower at 10,410.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex inched 0.06 percent lower at 33,835.74.

Indian Oil dropped 3.1 percent while ONGC fell 1.6 percent.

Most financial stocks erased losses from earlier in the session, with the Nifty PSU bank index reversing course to close 1.8 percent higher.

Punjab National Bank ended up 1.4 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
